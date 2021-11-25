UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:04 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.

However, smog or shallow fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most plain areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Skardu -05 C, Leh -04, Gupis, Ziarat -03, Kalam and Hunza -01 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Punjab Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

NBF distributes free textbooks in orphans

NBF distributes free textbooks in orphans

1 minute ago
 Pakistani onion to be welcomed by Chinese people: ..

Pakistani onion to be welcomed by Chinese people: Zhao Lijian

1 minute ago
 39 criminals held, contraband seized

39 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Over 4.43m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 4.43m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: ..

Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: FM Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.