Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.
However, smog or shallow fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most plain areas of the country.
During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Skardu -05 C, Leh -04, Gupis, Ziarat -03, Kalam and Hunza -01 C.