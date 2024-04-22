Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Scattered Rain Predicted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted

Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts while another westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on the night of 24 April. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in southern parts.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded at some cities including Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Balakot, Mandi Bahauddin, Layyah, Jhelum, Murree, Toba Tek Singh, Mangla, Rawalakot, Ghari Dupatta and Muzaffarabad.

Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and minimum was 21.2°C.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Martyrs Shaheed Murree Gilgit Baltistan Saidu Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Toba Tek Singh Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Balakot April

Recent Stories

WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chin ..

WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case

4 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian Pres ..

All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..

4 minutes ago
 Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL ..

Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL approved

4 minutes ago
 US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HES ..

US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO

4 minutes ago
 NA unanimously passes resolution to address plasti ..

NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution

9 minutes ago
 FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs ..

FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln

3 minutes ago
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder ..

Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case

3 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcom ..

Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hin ..

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching ..

Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude

3 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engageme ..

Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran

3 minutes ago
 Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal ..

Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority

3 minutes ago
 SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, call ..

SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic p ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather