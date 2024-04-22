Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Scattered Rain Predicted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours
MET officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts while another westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on the night of 24 April. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in southern parts.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining hilly areas.
Rainfall was recorded at some cities including Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Balakot, Mandi Bahauddin, Layyah, Jhelum, Murree, Toba Tek Singh, Mangla, Rawalakot, Ghari Dupatta and Muzaffarabad.
Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and minimum was 21.2°C.
