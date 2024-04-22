Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 06:25 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR
Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD2 days ago
-
More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours3 days ago
-
Rain lashes parts of federal capital on Thursday4 days ago
-
PMD predicts rain in country’s different parts4 days ago
-
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD5 days ago
-
Sindh likely to receive rains on Thursday5 days ago
-
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas7 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD ..24 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country25 days ago
-
Another spell of rain, snowfall commences in Hazara division26 days ago
-
NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk27 days ago
-
Rains, snow forecasted in Kashmir from March 2727 days ago