Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 06:25 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

