Rains' New Spell Expected From April 24 In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM
The Regional Meteorological Department on Monday forecast new spell of rain starting April 24 to 29 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Department on Monday forecast new spell of rain starting April 24 to 29 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that Regional Met Office informed that a new spell of rains was starting and urged the people to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure and crops and animals.
Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take the safety measures.
The tourists will be informed about weather forecast, availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources will be ensured and all concerned departments would remain vigilant for restoring road links.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
UK Education delegation visits HEC
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran
Open Kachari held in Larkana
Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote
Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers
Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA
More Stories From Weather
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 hours ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD2 days ago
-
More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours3 days ago
-
Rain lashes parts of federal capital on Thursday4 days ago
-
PMD predicts rain in country’s different parts4 days ago
-
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD5 days ago
-
Sindh likely to receive rains on Thursday5 days ago
-
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas7 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD ..24 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country25 days ago
-
Another spell of rain, snowfall commences in Hazara division26 days ago
-
NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk27 days ago