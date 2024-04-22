Open Menu

Rains' New Spell Expected From April 24 In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM

The Regional Meteorological Department on Monday forecast new spell of rain starting April 24 to 29 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Department on Monday forecast new spell of rain starting April 24 to 29 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that Regional Met Office informed that a new spell of rains was starting and urged the people to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure and crops and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take the safety measures.

The tourists will be informed about weather forecast, availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources will be ensured and all concerned departments would remain vigilant for restoring road links.

