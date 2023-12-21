Open Menu

Dec 22 To Be Shortest Day Of Year 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Dec 22 to be shortest day of year 2023

Friday will be the shortest day of the year 2023 while the night between Thursday and Friday would be the longest night of the year for all regions in the Northern Hemisphere, including Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Friday will be the shortest day of the year 2023 while the night between Thursday and Friday would be the longest night of the year for all regions in the Northern Hemisphere, including Pakistan.

Suparco sources told APP that this happens because the earth is tilted 23.5 degrees on its axis.

Due to this inclination, there is an occasion during the rotation of the sun (in orbit) when one hemisphere of the earth is most inclined towards the sun while the other part is inclined in the opposite direction.

There are two solstices every year: one in December and the other in June. The December solstice marks the shortest day north of the equator and the longest day in the south.

