Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper parts of country

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Hot and humid weather is likely to grip most parts of the country on Friday, while rain-wind/thundershowers are expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper and Eastern Punjab
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Hot and humid weather is likely to grip most parts of the country on Friday, while rain-wind/thundershowers are expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper and Eastern Punjab.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), isolated heavy downpours are also likely in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Northeastern Punjab during the forecast period.
The Met Office has warned that heavy rainfall on August 29 and 30 may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.
The downpours may also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides and mudslides may disrupt road links in hilly regions of KP, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir.
In Islamabad, partly cloudy and humid weather with a 65 percent chance of isolated rain-wind/thundershowers has been predicted.
In Punjab, hot and humid conditions will prevail in most districts, while rain and thundershowers are expected in Murree, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and several other districts.
Northeastern Punjab may witness isolated heavy falls.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also remain hot and humid in most areas, although rain and thundershowers are likely in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Swat and adjoining districts, with heavy falls in the upper parts.
In Sindh, hot and humid weather will dominate, but Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar and Umarkot may receive rain and thundershowers.
Balochistan is also expected to remain mostly hot and humid, though Zhob and Musa Khel may witness isolated rain. In Kashmir, cloudy conditions with rain and thundershowers are likely, while Gilgit-Baltistan will remain partly cloudy and hot.
During the past 24 hours, hot and humid conditions prevailed across most of the country, while isolated rain occurred in northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Sheikhupura received 17 mm of rain, Okara 3 mm, Faisalabad 1 mm, and Malam Jabba 6 mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were 44 C in Nokundi and Dalbandin, and 42 C in Dadu and Chilas.
