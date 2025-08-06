Open Menu

Lahore Receives Scattered Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Lahore receives scattered rain

Scattered rain was reported in parts of the city on Wednesday, particularly in Nishtar Town, amid generally humid and partly cloudy conditions. The MET Office has forecast similar weather for the next 24 hours

According to MET officials, heavy rainfall is expected from August 7 in several areas including Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir. The downpours could lead to increased water flow in local streams and nullahs, posing a risk of flash flooding.

According to MET officials, heavy rainfall is expected from August 7 in several areas including Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir. The downpours could lead to increased water flow in local streams and nullahs, posing a risk of flash flooding.

Urban flooding is also likely in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot. Authorities have advised the public to take necessary precautions. In hilly regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat, landslides and mudslides may lead to road closures.

Weather officials stated that a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan, while monsoon currents are actively penetrating the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting northern regions.

Rainfall was recorded in multiple cities including Gujrat, Narowal, Islamabad, Multan, Jhelum, Sialkot, Attock, Mangla, Murree, Rawalpindi, Layyah, Garhi Dopatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Mardan, Dir, Kakul, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Dera Ismail Khan, and Babusar.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Dalbandin at 45°C, while Lahore reached a high of 34°C.

