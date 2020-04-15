Moldovan President Igor Dodon Postpones Victory Day Celebrations to August 24 Due to Coronavirus - President

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon announced on Wednesday that the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II would be postponed to August 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have convened a working meeting on organizing and holding the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Taking into consideration the crisis that we are going through and the imposed restrictions, the participants of the meeting have decided unanimously that large-scale celebrations, such as the Victory Day parade 'Immortal Regiment' and the concert dated to the Victory Day, will be postponed to August 24, the day when Moldova was liberated from the fascist occupation," Dodon wrote on Twitter.

Moldova has confirmed 1,934 COVID-19 cases and 43 fatalities so far.