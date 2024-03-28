Open Menu

04 Killed In Spain As Storm Nelson Looms

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

Four people died after falling into the sea in northern Spain as strong winds and seven-metre-high waves hit ahead of Storm Nelson, emergency services said Thursday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Four people died after falling into the sea in northern Spain as strong winds and seven-metre-high waves hit ahead of Storm Nelson, emergency services said Thursday.

"Two people died after falling into the sea at Muros del Nalon and Cudillero," the emergency services from the northwestern region of Asturias said.

Firefighters used a helicopter to recover "the lifeless body of a man" in Muros del Nalon after being alerted that a person had fallen into the sea. The body of a woman was also recovered in Cudillero.

In the northeastern Catalonia region, a 32-year-old German man entered the sea to try and save a 16-year-old Moroccan boy who had fallen into the water off Tarragona beach, but both drowned, the Civil Guard told AFP.

Spain's meteorological agency, AEMET, issued an orange warning for dangerous rough seas on Thursday, citing waves of six to seven metres.

AEMET also warned that Storm Nelson, currently over Britain, would bring turbulent weather to the Iberian Peninsula until the end of March.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Water German Died Orange Nelson Man Tarragona Spain Turkish Lira March Women From

Recent Stories

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

6 minutes ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

6 minutes ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

6 minutes ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

3 minutes ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

12 minutes ago
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

12 minutes ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

2 minutes ago
 Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

2 minutes ago
 Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

2 minutes ago
 Gov't to form independent inquiry commission on 'I ..

Gov't to form independent inquiry commission on 'IHC judges' letter': Law Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 French parliament backs bill against hair discrimi ..

French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World