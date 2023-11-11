Open Menu

10 People Die In Separate Road Crashes In India

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) At least 10 people died and nearly 58 were injured in two separate road mishaps in India on Saturday, the local police said.

Six persons, including five men and one woman, died and 58 people were injured when two buses collided head-on in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of the day, said a cop.

According to him, the mishap occurred in Chettiyappanur area of Tirupattur district, when a state government bus and a private bus collided head-on on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway.

The crash made the front portions of both vehicles totally damaged. Those injured were admitted to hospitals in Tirupattur and Vellore districts.

In another mishap, four members of a family were charred to death in a road crash in the northern state of Haryana, said a local cop over the phone.

An oil tanker rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram district of Haryana, barely 45 miles away from Delhi.

