11 ‘Advanced Caravans’ comprising 2,177 Pakistani Hujjaj leave Madinah for Makkah

MADINAH al-MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) With tears of joy and hearts full of devotion, the first batch of 11 bus-caravans comprising 2,177 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims on Friday departed for Makkah al Mukarramah, the final convergence destination of faithful from across the world to perform the obligatory acts of Hajj starting from 8th of Zilhajj.

All those, who left for Makkah had arrived in the revered city of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) on May 9 in the first leg of their spiritual journey, completing their eight-day stay here, offering 40 prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) before leaving for Makkah.

As they donned their Ihram and recited the Talbiyah, their voices echoed with longing: “Labbaik Allahuma Labbaik (Here I am, O Allah, here I am!), Labbaik La Sharika Laka Labbaik (Here I am, no partner do You have, here I am), Inna Al-Hamda Wan-Ni’mata Laka Wal-Mulk (Indeed, all praise, grace, and sovereignty belong to You), La Sharika Laka Labbaik! (No partner do You have, here I am!).”

Their faces shone with an otherworldly light as they set off towards the holy city of Makkah, their hearts overflowing with love and gratitude for the opportunity to perform the sacred Hajj pilgrimage.They were also praying to Allah Almighty to grant them the opportunity to return to the Holy Prophet's city again from their mother lands.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that from now on, the caravans will be departing for Makkah on a daily basis in line with the sequences of their arrival dates in Madinah, under the single route Hajj.

Elaborating the single-route, he said all those Pakistani Hujjaj who arrived in Madinah would go to Makkah to perform the religious obligation of Hajj and then back to Pakistan from Jeddah. And the same course will be adopted for those arriving in Makkah for Hajj, following which they would be visiting Madinah before going to their mother lands.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission has so far welcomed a total of 21,552 intending pilgrims in Madinah. Around 34,316 Pakistanis will reach Madinah by May 24 through 146 flights.

From May 24 to June 09, as many as 114 flights will be operating to airlift 34,422 Pakistanis from major cities to Jeddah.

This year, 179,210 Pakistanis will perform the Hajj, out of which 89,605 each will be arriving in the sacred places of Madinah al-Munawwarah and Makkah al Mukarramah under the government and private schemes.