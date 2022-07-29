UrduPoint.com

16 Dead In 'devastating' Kentucky Flooding, Toll Expected To Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 11:10 PM

16 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

The death toll from severe flooding in Kentucky hit 16 on Friday and is expected to double, the US state's governor said, after torrential rains caused flash floods that swept away some homes while people slept

Jackson, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The death toll from severe flooding in Kentucky hit 16 on Friday and is expected to double, the US state's governor said, after torrential rains caused flash floods that swept away some homes while people slept.

"Tough news is 16 confirmed fatalities now, and folks that's going to get a lot higher," Governor Andy Beshear said at a media briefing.

"It is devastating," Beshear told CNN earlier in the day, saying he expected the toll to "more than double." "Some people's houses were completely swept away in the middle of the night while they were sleeping," the governor said.

Hundreds of people had been rescued by boat and there had been about 50 aerial rescues using National Guard helicopters, he said.

With many roads washed out "we still can't get to a lot of people," the governor said.

"The current is so strong it's not safe for some of those water rescues that we need to do." Eastern Kentucky has had flash flooding previously "but we've never seen something like this," Beshear said.

"Folks who deal with this for a living, who have been doing it for 20 years, have never seen water this high." Some areas of the state's Appalachia region reported receiving more than eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain in a 24-hour period.

The water level of the North Fork of the Kentucky River at Whitesburg rose to a staggering 20 feet within hours, well above its previous record of 14.7 feet.

- Disaster declaration - Many roads resembled rivers, mangled cars littered the landscape and muddy brown floodwaters lapped against the rooftops of low-lying houses.

Kayla Brown, 29, and Joe Salley Jr., 56, residents of Perry County, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the fast-rising flood waters trapped them in their mobile home.

"It was like a wave coming at you out of the ocean," Salley said.

Neighbors came to their rescue after their trailer was knocked off its foundations.

Four young children ranging in age from one and a half to eight years old were swept away from their parents in hard-hit Knott County, the Herald-Leader reported.

Brittany Trejo, the siblings' cousin, told the newspaper the bodies of two of the children had been found, but the other two were still missing.

Their parents were rescued after clinging to a tree for eight hours, Trejo told the Herald-Leader.

"They managed to get to a tree and... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and washed them all away," Trejo said.

The eastern Kentucky flooding is the latest in a series of extreme weather events that scientists say are an unmistakable sign of climate change.

Nearly 60 people were killed in western Kentucky by a tornado in December 2021.

The National Weather Service warned that more heavy rain was expected on Friday.

President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for Kentucky, allowing federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, arrived in Kentucky on Friday to tour flood-hit areas and report back to the president.

Related Topics

Weather Governor Flood Water Mobile Young Lexington December Media All From Rains

Recent Stories

7 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

7 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

34 seconds ago
 Tennis: Prague WTA results - collated

Tennis: Prague WTA results - collated

1 minute ago
 President MWM urges Ulema to promote inter-faith h ..

President MWM urges Ulema to promote inter-faith harmony in Muharram-ul-Haram

1 minute ago
 27 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

27 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 PTI's Muhammad Sibtain Khan elected as PA Speaker

PTI's Muhammad Sibtain Khan elected as PA Speaker

1 minute ago
 Woman gets life imprisonment for killing her daugh ..

Woman gets life imprisonment for killing her daughters

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.