Open Menu

2 Killed In Train-car Collision In Indonesia's North Sumatra

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 09:01 PM

2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's North Sumatra

Two people were killed and two others critically injured after a passenger train hit a car in the Indonesian city of Tebing Tinggi in North Sumatra province on Wednesday, the city police said

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and two others critically injured after a passenger train hit a car in the Indonesian city of Tebing Tinggi in North Sumatra province on Wednesday, the city police said.

The city's traffic police chief Dhoria Simanjuntak told local media the accident occurred when the car carrying the four people was allegedly trespassing at a railroad crossing without a bar gate and a signal in Rambutan subdistrict.

Hit by the train heading to the province's capital Medan from Tebing Tinggi, the car reportedly bounced off about 10 meters, leaving two passengers killed and two others critically injured, according to Simanjuntak.

He added that further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Deadly road accidents, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving, are frequently reported in this Southeast Asian country.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Car Traffic Medan Media From Asia

Recent Stories

IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to fa ..

IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to families of police martyrs

5 minutes ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahza ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema

5 minutes ago
 Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work ..

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

5 minutes ago
 LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for ..

LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for taxpayers: LCCI spokesman

5 minutes ago
 IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehry ..

IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing ..

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing construction materials

1 hour ago
US industrial production returns to growth in July ..

US industrial production returns to growth in July

57 minutes ago
 DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative ..

DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative route

57 minutes ago
 PHA plants saplings on Murree Motorway

PHA plants saplings on Murree Motorway

40 minutes ago
 Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

57 minutes ago
 President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakist ..

President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakistani citizens

57 minutes ago
 SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

1 hour ago

More Stories From World