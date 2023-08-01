Open Menu

20 Killed In India Crane Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 09:46 PM

20 killed in India crane collapse

At least 20 workers were crushed to death in western India on Tuesday when a crane collapsed above an under-construction expressway outside the financial capital Mumbai, disaster response officials said

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :At least 20 workers were crushed to death in western India on Tuesday when a crane collapsed above an under-construction expressway outside the financial capital Mumbai, disaster response officials said.

The crane toppled onto large concrete slabs during the night, with debris then smashing down as labourers worked on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra state, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

The NDRF said late Tuesday that 20 bodies had been recovered, and three injured people had been taken to hospital.

An NDRF video clip showed rescuers working through piles of mangled steel girders at the construction site in Thane, in the suburbs of Mumbai.

The expressway, which connects Mumbai with the city of Nagpur, is part of an expansive road infrastructure push in one of the world's fastest growing economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate infrastructure projects in Maharashtra on Tuesday, said he was "pained" by the deaths and ordered compensation be paid to the families of the dead and injured workers.

Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Mumbai World Narendra Modi Road Nagpur SITE

Recent Stories

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

4 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

4 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

4 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USA ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Dip ..

4 minutes ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

43 seconds ago
 5 apprehended in twin cities crackdown against out ..

5 apprehended in twin cities crackdown against outlaws

46 seconds ago
Punjab Govt setting up IT Hub in Rawalpindi to fac ..

Punjab Govt setting up IT Hub in Rawalpindi to facilitate freelancers: Chief Sec ..

48 seconds ago
 Drug peddler held during snap checking

Drug peddler held during snap checking

53 seconds ago
 National moot on 'Digitization and Women in Pakist ..

National moot on 'Digitization and Women in Pakistan' begins

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administra ..

Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administrative decision on transparency ..

32 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special En ..

Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign ag ..

32 minutes ago
 Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland st ..

Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland stage 3 victory on home soil

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World