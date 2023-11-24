2023 China Basketball Hall of Fame inductees unveiled

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Chinese Basketball Association president Yao Ming announced the inductee list of the 2023 China Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF) here on Friday.

The inductees include China's first national basketball team captain Huang Boling, the top scorer of the 1978 FIBA World Championship Zhang Weiping, and three-time Asian Championships guard Kuang Lubin as outstanding male athletes.

The 1959-1972 China's women's basketball team captain Li Shihua, and 1992 Olympic Games silver medalists Liu Qing and Li Xin were inducted as outstanding female athletes.

Liu Guiyi, who first called on fast-paced basketball in China, and Chen Daohong, who led the Chinese women's basketball team to secure silver in the 1994 World Championship, were inducted as outstanding coaches.

The "Battle Basketball Team" of the 120th Division of the Eighth Route Army and the Chinese women's basketball team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics were inducted as "Special Tribute Collective" and "Outstanding Collective," respectively.

Gong Peishan, widely regarded as the founder of the Chinese University Basketball Association (CUBA), was inducted as a "Special Contributor."