27 Russians, Including 2 Kids Remain At Hospital After Bus Accident - Tour Operator

Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A total of 27 Russians, including two children aged five and 12, remain at the hospital following the bus accident in the Dominican Republic, the condition of seven of them remains unclear, a spokesperson of the Anex Tour operator told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Reliable information about the health status of the seven [Russians] who are in the operating room or at the doctor's office will become available after the medical specialists prepare their reports," the spokesperson said when contacted via the hotline.

The spokesperson added that 20 Russians are in a non-life-threatening condition.

There were three children among the Russians injured in the bus accident, two of the minors (aged five and 12) remain at the hospital, the Anex Tour spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that seven Russian tourists have already departed for Moscow on their planned flight.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mikhail Evdokimov, the head of the Punta Cana office of the Russian Embassy told Sputnik that there were several children among the 39 Russian tourists who were on the bus that collided with a truck and turned over on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus was headed from Punta Cana to an airport in the city of La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

Evdokimov told Sputnik that one of the Russian women who were on the bus had to get both arms amputated after the accident.

According to the Russian Association of Tour Operators, all of the 39 Russian tourists were insured by the ERV company. Apart from the tourists, there were also two travel guides on the bus.

The Russian Association of Tour Operators said that according to preliminary information the accident occurred because the truck driver tried to abruptly switch lanes in front of the tourist bus.

Nobody was killed in the accident, Russian embassy officials have confirmed.

