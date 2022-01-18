2nd Power Unit of Belarus NPP to Start Operating in Late February - Early March - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The second power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will start operating approximately in late February - early March of this year, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told journalists.

"Now our colleagues have prepared and are waiting for permission to reach the minimum controlled power level... And somewhere around late February - early March there will be a power startup," Likhachev said.