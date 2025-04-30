3 Chinese Astronauts Return Home After 6-month Mission Aboard Tiangong Space Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Three Chinese astronauts from the Shenzhou-19 mission safely returned to Earth on Wednesday, after spending six months aboard China’s Tiangong space station, state media reported.
Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to Xinhua news Agency. Their return had been delayed by a day due to adverse weather conditions.
Launched in October, the trio -- known locally as taikonauts -- conducted a range of scientific experiments and station maintenance during their extended stay aboard China’s indigenously built orbital facility.
Their mission concluded as the Shenzhou-20 crew successfully took over station operations last week. The new team, composed of Commander Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, was launched last Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China and will also spend six months aboard the space station.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From World
-
World Stadiums and Arenas Summit Kicks off in Riyadh4 minutes ago
-
3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month mission aboard Tiangong space station4 minutes ago
-
China leads world with over 1.57 million AI patents4 minutes ago
-
China releases white paper on Covid-19 prevention, control and origins tracing4 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to UN secretary general14 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to UN secretary general14 minutes ago
-
Australian triple-murder suspect allegedly cooked 'special' mushroom meal14 minutes ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani hits 7th homer, 1st as dad, as Dodgers beat Miami24 minutes ago
-
Air France-KLM reduces losses in first quarter24 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing shrinks in April as trade war bites24 minutes ago
-
China to handle 144 mln railway passenger trips over May Day holiday24 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chief Financial Officer of OpenAI34 minutes ago