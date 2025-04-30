Open Menu

World Stadiums And Arenas Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM

World Stadiums and Arenas Summit Kicks off in Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The inaugural World Stadiums and Arenas Summit opened on Tuesday in Riyadh. The two-day event brings together global sports leaders, decision-makers, infrastructure developers, and sustainability experts, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting innovation and achieving sports sustainability, in line with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives for the sports sector.

Key themes on the summit's opening day included sustainable and smart sports facility development, the role of sports in community development and the green economy, and global best practices in venue design.

The event also explored strategic partnerships for enhanced innovation and sustainability in the sector.

The summit aligns with the Kingdom's ambitious sustainable development goals, promoting green sports and innovation across various sectors.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

19 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

19 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

19 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

19 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

20 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

20 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

20 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

20 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

20 hours ago

More Stories From World