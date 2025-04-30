World Stadiums And Arenas Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The inaugural World Stadiums and Arenas Summit opened on Tuesday in Riyadh. The two-day event brings together global sports leaders, decision-makers, infrastructure developers, and sustainability experts, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting innovation and achieving sports sustainability, in line with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives for the sports sector.
Key themes on the summit's opening day included sustainable and smart sports facility development, the role of sports in community development and the green economy, and global best practices in venue design.
The event also explored strategic partnerships for enhanced innovation and sustainability in the sector.
The summit aligns with the Kingdom's ambitious sustainable development goals, promoting green sports and innovation across various sectors.
