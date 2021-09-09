UrduPoint.com

3 Dead, 31 Missing As Severe Storm Hits Philippines

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:11 PM

3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippines

At least three people died and 31 went missing in a powerful storm that lashed the Philippines since Monday, a government agency said on Thursday

MANILA, Sep 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :At least three people died and 31 went missing in a powerful storm that lashed the Philippines since Monday, a government agency said on Thursday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said tropical storm Conson affected nearly 84,000 people in Metro Manila and five other regions. Over 10,000 people have been evacuated to safety.

Days of heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides in several areas along the storm path, the agency added. Local officials said strong winds also toppled electric posts and blew away roofs.

The disaster agency said the missing people included fishermen who ignored the government warning and went fishing despite the rough seas.

The storm, which hit land in the central Philippines on Monday night and is forecast to exit the Philippines Thursday night, also damaged more than 3,000 houses in four regions.

"Power and communication restoration and clearing operations of roads are ongoing in affected areas," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The Philippines is also monitoring typhoon Chanthu, which is now battering the northern part of the main Luzon island and is expected to leave the country on Saturday.

Related Topics

Storm Metro Died Manila Philippines Government Rains

Recent Stories

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding fest ..

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

5 minutes ago
 Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation wi ..

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries

1 minute ago
 Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago
 Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to att ..

Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo

4 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

4 minutes ago
 N.Ireland leader says Brexit protocol could collap ..

N.Ireland leader says Brexit protocol could collapse govt

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.