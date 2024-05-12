Ex-bike Champ Rossi Relishes 'honour' Of Taking On Le Mans On Four Wheels
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SpaFrancorchamps, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) MotoGP may have seen the back of Valentino Rossi but the seven-time world champion is still hard at work on the track, albeit in cars.
Since quitting two wheels at the end of the 2021 season, the 45-year-old has turned his attentions to four wheels and is currently involved in the World Endurance Championship with the BMW of GT3 team WRT, a road which inevitably leads to next month's Le Mans 24 hour race.
"When I started motorsport, taking part in the Le Mans 24 Hours was my first objective because it's the most prestigious race in the world," Rossi told AFP on the sidelines of the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the third leg in the WEC programme.
"Last year I was able to discover the circuit and I really enjoyed it. It's an honour to be able to compete at Le Mans.
"To win at Le Mans, everything would have to go perfectly."
- 'Another 10 years?'
Long car races are a far cry from the flat-out bike sprints of his past but the Italian sees some similarities and appears to be settling into the world of endurance.
In spite of failing to finish in Spa, he is currently equal 10th in the GT3 world championship standings.
"I really like 24-hour races and I've already done three of them.
"There are a lot of superb cars, some very good drivers and a superb atmosphere. You have to work hard and push yourself to the limit because the level is very high, but I'm very happy.
"The big difference is the format because in MotoGP the race lasted 45 minutes, here it's several hours.
"So there's a lot of strategy and you have to share the car, which I really like.
"There are also similarities, such as braking, finding the right line, hitting the gas at the right moment... It's very different and similar at the same time."
Rossi, however, is unlikely to win Le Mans overall, certainly not this year when he is competing in the GT3 category.
And he admits that while the draw of the hypercars, which will garner most of the attention at this year's race which takes place across the weekend of June 15-16 and provide the ultimate winner, is there, he may not be ready for it.
"I'd like to drive the hypercar and I'm pushing BMW hard so maybe at the end of the year I'll try it out," he says.
"But to be honest, they really are the best hypercar drivers and I don't know if my level is good enough.
"Obviously it would be a dream to drive in the hypercar championship, the premier class, but I'm already very happy in GT3 and I hope to become one of the best."
Never a man to shy away from a challenge, Rossi is not intending to be a short-term curiosity in the world of race cars - he insists he is in it for the long-term.
"I hope to continue racing for as long as possible," he says.
"Physically, I feel very well. As long as I'm fast and I'm enjoying myself, I'll continue. So why not for another 10 years?"
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 minutes ago
-
First patient to get gene-edited pig kidney transplant dies12 minutes ago
-
Russia claims more advances in Ukraine's Kharkiv region12 minutes ago
-
Full-scale Rafah offensive 'cannot take place': UN rights chief22 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar to arrive in Beijing on Monday on official visit32 minutes ago
-
Spain PM's Socialists eye power grab as Catalonia votes52 minutes ago
-
34 dead in Indonesia floods, 16 missing1 hour ago
-
34 dead in Indonesia floods, 16 missing2 hours ago
-
First patient to get gene-edited pig kidney transplant dies: hospital2 hours ago
-
Rescuers struggle to reach Afghanistan flood-hit areas2 hours ago
-
Raza 72 not out guides Zimbabwe to consolation win over Bangladesh2 hours ago