Saudi pavilion opens at DSEI 2025 to showcase military capabilities in London

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Saudi Arabia officially inaugurated its pavilion at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 exhibition in London, underscoring the Kingdom’s growing role in the global defense industry the other day.

According to the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) on Wednesday, the event runs from September 9 to 12 and brings together leading international players in the military and security sectors.

The pavilion, organized GAMI, was opened by GAMI Governor Eng. Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of National Guard Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, GAMI board members, Saudi Embassy officials in the UK, and senior executives from participating Saudi defense companies.

Guests toured the pavilion, where they were briefed on the latest Saudi-made defense products, advanced technologies, and military industrial capabilities on display.

Al-Ohali said Saudi Arabia’s participation reflects its strategy to position itself as a regional hub for defense industries, strengthen global partnerships, and attract quality investments aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom likes to localize more than 50 percent of its military spending by the end of the decade.

“The Saudi pavilion provides a strategic platform to showcase the progress of national companies in developing innovative defense products and technologies,” Al-Ohali said. “It highlights our commitment to international cooperation and our contribution to regional and global security and stability.”

The pavilion features contributions from both public and private sector entities, including the General Authority for Defense Development (GADD), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), Saudi Chemical Company Limited (SCCL), GDC middle East, and the World Defense Show (WDS).

Throughout the exhibition, Saudi Arabia will present advanced defense systems, regulatory policies, investment incentives, and future projects while hosting bilateral meetings with international companies and delegations.

The officials said the Kingdom’s presence at DSEI 2025 reaffirms its determination to strengthen the competitiveness of its defense sector globally while contributing to national security and long-term economic development.