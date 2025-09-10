Saudi Pavilion Opens At DSEI 2025 To Showcase Military Capabilities In London
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Saudi Arabia officially inaugurated its pavilion at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 exhibition in London, underscoring the Kingdom’s growing role in the global defense industry the other day.
According to the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) on Wednesday, the event runs from September 9 to 12 and brings together leading international players in the military and security sectors.
The pavilion, organized GAMI, was opened by GAMI Governor Eng. Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of National Guard Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, GAMI board members, Saudi Embassy officials in the UK, and senior executives from participating Saudi defense companies.
Guests toured the pavilion, where they were briefed on the latest Saudi-made defense products, advanced technologies, and military industrial capabilities on display.
Al-Ohali said Saudi Arabia’s participation reflects its strategy to position itself as a regional hub for defense industries, strengthen global partnerships, and attract quality investments aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.
The Kingdom likes to localize more than 50 percent of its military spending by the end of the decade.
“The Saudi pavilion provides a strategic platform to showcase the progress of national companies in developing innovative defense products and technologies,” Al-Ohali said. “It highlights our commitment to international cooperation and our contribution to regional and global security and stability.”
The pavilion features contributions from both public and private sector entities, including the General Authority for Defense Development (GADD), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), Saudi Chemical Company Limited (SCCL), GDC middle East, and the World Defense Show (WDS).
Throughout the exhibition, Saudi Arabia will present advanced defense systems, regulatory policies, investment incentives, and future projects while hosting bilateral meetings with international companies and delegations.
The officials said the Kingdom’s presence at DSEI 2025 reaffirms its determination to strengthen the competitiveness of its defense sector globally while contributing to national security and long-term economic development.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From World
-
China to provide emergency flood relief supplies to Pakistan: Lin Jian9 minutes ago
-
Saudi pavilion opens at DSEI 2025 to showcase military capabilities in London9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-China firms sign agricultural JVs worth $601.25 million at 2nd B2B Conference in Beijing29 minutes ago
-
China's producer price index down 2.9% in August7 hours ago
-
Arab League condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar8 hours ago
-
UN secretary-general urges restraint to avoid further escalation of violence in Nepal8 hours ago
-
Zohran Mamdani, a young Muslim politician, holds commanding lead in New York City’s mayoral race9 hours ago
-
UN Charter ‘My North Star’, says new UNGA president, stressing ‘We are better together’10 hours ago
-
World’s $2.7 trillion military spending dwarfs investment in peace, UN Chief warns11 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for boosting UN peacekeeping missions' role to resolve disputes, sustain ceasefires11 hours ago
-
Zohran Mamdani, a young Muslim politician, holds commanding lead in New York City’s mayoral race18 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Consul General in New York meets US Regional Director of Office of Foreign Missions21 hours ago