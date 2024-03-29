Open Menu

45 Injured In Train-bus Crash In NW Cambodia: Police

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

45 injured in train-bus crash in NW Cambodia: police

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A train crashed into a passenger bus in northwestern Cambodia's Pursat province on Friday, leaving 45 people hospitalized, a local police chief said.

The accident happened at around 11:00 a.m. local time at a railway crossing in Krakor district when the bus was crossing the train line, Pursat provincial police chief Sar Theng said.

"Forty-five passengers aboard the bus got injured in the collision, and five of them were in serious conditions," he told Xinhua via telephone.

"The train driver sounded the horn several times before the crash that caused the bus to flip onto its side," he said.

He said police would check a bus camera to see if the driver was talking on the phone and thus failed to heed the train driver's warning.

According to Theng, the train at the time was heading from the capital Phnom Penh to the Poipet city on the border with Thailand.

Due to old rail tracks, trains in Cambodia currently often run at the speed of 30-40 km per hour.

Last month, a train hit a truck carrying paddy rice in Pursat province's Bakan district, with five people aboard the truck injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Thailand Driver Pursat Phnom Penh Cambodia Border From

Recent Stories

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

7 minutes ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

56 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

1 hour ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

2 hours ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

3 hours ago
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

4 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

4 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

16 hours ago

More Stories From World