45 injured in train-bus crash in NW Cambodia: police

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A train crashed into a passenger bus in northwestern Cambodia's Pursat province on Friday, leaving 45 people hospitalized, a local police chief said.

The accident happened at around 11:00 a.m. local time at a railway crossing in Krakor district when the bus was crossing the train line, Pursat provincial police chief Sar Theng said.

"Forty-five passengers aboard the bus got injured in the collision, and five of them were in serious conditions," he told Xinhua via telephone.

"The train driver sounded the horn several times before the crash that caused the bus to flip onto its side," he said.

He said police would check a bus camera to see if the driver was talking on the phone and thus failed to heed the train driver's warning.

According to Theng, the train at the time was heading from the capital Phnom Penh to the Poipet city on the border with Thailand.

Due to old rail tracks, trains in Cambodia currently often run at the speed of 30-40 km per hour.

Last month, a train hit a truck carrying paddy rice in Pursat province's Bakan district, with five people aboard the truck injured.