5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Ryukyu Islands, Japan --
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Ryukyu Islands, Japan at 0708 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
