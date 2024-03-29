5.6-magnitude Quake Hits 126 Km NNW Of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea -- USGS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 126 km NNW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea at 0957 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 576.9 km, was initially determined to be at 4.56 degrees south latitude and 149.58 degrees east longitude.
Recent Stories
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
More Stories From World
-
German collector turns back time as clocks go forward9 minutes ago
-
Over 70 kg of raw opium seized in central Myanmar19 minutes ago
-
45 injured in train-bus crash in NW Cambodia: police19 minutes ago
-
Romania finds possible drone fragments near Ukraine border39 minutes ago
-
Japan dietary supplement maker probes five deaths39 minutes ago
-
UNGA's revitalization key to promoting world peace, security: Pakistan59 minutes ago
-
Sound of the Underground: the busker aiming to play every London Tube stop1 hour ago
-
Israeli strikes kill 42 in Syria's Aleppo province2 hours ago
-
Calls for 'smartphone free' childhood grow in UK2 hours ago
-
Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack2 hours ago
-
A-bomb saga 'Oppenheimer' finally opens in Japan2 hours ago
-
Titian's masterpiece "Flora" breathes vibrancy into Sino-Italian art exchange2 hours ago