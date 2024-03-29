Open Menu

5.6-magnitude Quake Hits 126 Km NNW Of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea -- USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 126 km NNW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea at 0957 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 576.9 km, was initially determined to be at 4.56 degrees south latitude and 149.58 degrees east longitude.

