5.6-magnitude quake hits 126 km NNW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 126 km NNW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea at 0957 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 576.9 km, was initially determined to be at 4.56 degrees south latitude and 149.58 degrees east longitude.