6 Injured In Multi-vehicle Crash In Australia's Sydney

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Eight vehicles crashed at Five Dock in Sydney on Friday afternoon with six people injured, said the Police Force in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Saturday morning.

A NSW Police Force report said that emergency services were called to Parramatta Road at about 4:30 p.m. local time on Friday afternoon following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

At the scene, police saw that one truck and seven vehicles had collided at the intersection of Great North Road and blocked the road.

"The truck continued through the intersection, mounting the kerb before continuing eastbound while a Holden Captiva struck a Nissan X-Trail stopped in the westbound lanes," said the report.

Six people aged from 33 to 62 were injured and taken to various hospitals with no life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

