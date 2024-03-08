6.0-magnitude Quake Hits 98 Km SE Of Pondaguitan, Philippines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 98 km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines, at 09:11:46 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 125.0 km, was initially determined to be at 5.82 degrees north latitude and 126.88 degrees east longitude.
