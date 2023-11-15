Open Menu

62-member Delegation Of Pakistani Firms Attends Singapore Fintech Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 05:28 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A 62-member delegation of Pakistani fintech companies is attending the annual Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) being held from November 15-17, 2023.

These companies include ten finalists of Sprint Pakistan Hackathon launched in eight cities of Pakistan from 18th September to 24 October 2023, by the Bank of Punjab, in collaboration with Digibop, Pakistan High Commission, Singapore, Elevandi Singapore, Singapore Fintech Association and Apix Singapore.

Invent Global, an exhibition experience provider, is leading another group of seven Pakistani fintechs who are setting up a pavilion at SFF.

The High Commission arranged the delegation’s visits to Google, Meta and Stripe in Singapore.

The participants were given briefings on the ongoing and future plans of these tech platforms in Pakistan.

Google and Meta are supporting and reinforcing the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for financial inclusion, women and youth empowerment, digital literacy, promotion of entrepreneurial culture and SMEs in Pakistan.

The Pakistan's high commissioner will host a networking dinner at Pakistan House where the top leadership of Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore Fintech Association, Apix Singapore, Elevandi, HSBC Bank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University and a large fintech community from Singapore have been invited for interaction and networking with Pakistani fintech delegation.

These networking activities will serve as a precursor for the annual SFF, which is ranked as one of the world’s largest fintech event.

Pakistani delegation will meet regulators, investors, venture capitalists, policy makers, and founders from across the globe at the three-day event.

More Stories From World