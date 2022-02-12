UrduPoint.com

A 'number' Of British Citizens Detained In Afghanistan: UK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 11:53 PM

A 'number' of British citizens detained in Afghanistan: UK

A "number" of British nationals are being detained in Afghanistan, the UK government said Saturday, adding that it had raised the issue with the country's Taliban authorities

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A "number" of British nationals are being detained in Afghanistan, the UK government said Saturday, adding that it had raised the issue with the country's Taliban authorities.

The foreign ministry's statement to AFP came a day after the Taliban released two overseas journalists who had been detained, including a former BBC correspondent.

"We are providing support to the families of a number of British men who have been detained in Afghanistan," the ministry said, without specifying how many British nationals were being held and by whom.

"UK officials have raised their detention with the Taliban at every opportunity, including when a delegation travelled to Kabul this week." A British delegation led by Hugo Shorter -- the head of the UK's mission to Afghanistan but based in Qatar -- flew to Kabul to meet foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi earlier this week.

Shorter said he had discussed the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, as well as human rights abuses, with Taliban officials during his trip to the country.

On Friday, Western media reports said at least six British citizens were being detained in Afghanistan, including former BBC correspondent Andrew North, who was released later that day.

The Taliban authorities did not comment when contacted by AFP.

Also among British nationals detained is Peter Jouvenal, who has been held since early December, a statement released by his friends said.

A journalist turned businessman, Jouvenal is also a German citizen and is married to an Afghan woman.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul German Married Qatar United Kingdom December Women Media Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Is ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Islamabad United

23 minutes ago
 Biden Discussed With Putin Escalation of Tensions ..

Biden Discussed With Putin Escalation of Tensions on Russia-Ukraine Border - Whi ..

27 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says Discussed Normandy Format, Work of ..

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Normandy Format, Work of Contact Group With Macron

29 seconds ago
 Sakkari into final after edging Begu in three-set ..

Sakkari into final after edging Begu in three-set thriller

30 seconds ago
 Canadian police evacuate key border bridge as Otta ..

Canadian police evacuate key border bridge as Ottawa protest again grows

34 seconds ago
 Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes aga ..

Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes against Scotland

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>