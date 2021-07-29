About 2.3Mln Yemeni Children Under Age of 5 to Suffer From Malnutrition in 2021 - ICRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Thursday that an estimated 2.25 million Yemeni children under the age of five will suffer from severe malnutrition in 2021.

"Over 2.25 million children under five in Yemen are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year," ICRC wrote on Twitter.

Of those, about 400,000 are expected to endure life-threatening malnutrition, and could die if they do not receive urgent treatment.

Yemen is suffering from a massive humanitarian crisis considered by the United Nations to be the worst in the world. The country has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and Houthi rebels for nearly seven years.

The conflict is widely viewed as a proxy war pitting a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states against Iran, which the US accuses of arming the Houthis and facilitating attacks on Saudi targets with missiles and drones from Houthi positions.

In addition to the armed hostilities, Yemen continues to suffer from famine and an ongoing cholera outbreak, with the COVID-19 pandemic further worsening the nation's economic and humanitarian plight.

Presently, about 13.5 million people in Yemen are facing high levels of acute food insecurity.