About 30 People Killed in Shelling of Convoy With Refugees in Kharkiv region - LPR Envoy

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) About 30 people, including children, were killed in shelling of a convoy with refugees in the Kharkiv region by Ukrainian troops, Ambassador of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the LPR Health Ministry said that seven people, including two children, had been injured as a result of shelling of the convoy with refugees in the Kharkiv region.

"According to preliminary data, about 30 people, including children, were killed in shelling of the convoy," Miroshnik said.