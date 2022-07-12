UrduPoint.com

About 3.7Mln Ukrainian Refugees Applied For Temporary Protection In EU - Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 12:01 AM

About 3.7Mln Ukrainian Refugees Applied for Temporary Protection in EU - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) About 3.7 million refugees from Ukraine have requested temporary protection in the EU, while another 3 million have returned home, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

"The figures that we have is that 6.7 million Ukrainians have entered into the European Union ... and approximately three million has gone back. We have 3.7 million that have applied for temporary protection. That means, I guess, that there are approximately 3.7 million Ukrainians in the EU territory, some are here but have not applied (for temporary protection), because they plan to go back. Between 3.2 to 3.7 million Ukrainian refugees on EU territory right now," Johansson said at a press conference after the informal meeting of EU justice and home affairs ministers in Brussels.

Some refugees who requested temporary asylum have already returned to Ukraine. Meanwhile, some refugees are in the EU, but the authorities have not been contacted for registration yet. There are also those who registered twice in different European countries, according to Johansson.

She added that the largest number of Ukrainian refugees in relation to the local population are in the Czech Republic. This is followed by Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Latvia.

Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that over the course of the crisis in Ukraine, 7.5 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the European Union, and three million are still staying in the EU.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Brussels Estonia Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Lithuania Latvia From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.