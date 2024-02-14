Across The Sea From Venice, Albanian Studio Crafts Carnival Masks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Shkodër, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) As carnival celebrations are held across the globe, more than two dozen craftsmen in a quaint studio in northern Albania put the final touches on a series of elegant Venetian masks destined for balls, film sets, and street parties.
Every year, the Venice Art Mask Factory in Albania's Shkoder produces more than 20,000 hand-crafted masks, including 1,700 unique pieces this year alone, to be donned by carnival revellers from Rio to Tokyo.
A lion's share of the masks crafted this season were delivered across the Adriatic Sea to Venice, where this year's carnival was dedicated to Marco Polo -- one of the city's most iconic residents with celebrations marking 700 years since his death.
"With feathers, lace or Swarovski crystals, Venetian masks this year are made to attract all eyes thanks to their sparkling elegance," Edmond Angoni, the owner and leading artist behind the Venice Art Mask Factory, told AFP.
Angoni also owns eight shops in Venice where his creations -- costumes, gilded masks, and sumptuous dresses -- are sold for up to 5,000 Euros ($5,350) each.
Among the most popular items this year are large animal masks inspired by the works of Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and Czech artist Alphonse Mucha.
Each new model is first sculpted in clay, then smoothed over with layers of paper mache.
The process includes nearly a dozen stages and it can take weeks to complete a single piece.
"Each mask has its own story, its own spirit, its own mystery and magic. Above all, each mask is a work of art," said Gise Zeqo, who has been working at the studio since it opened 27 years ago.
Since opening its doors in 1997, Angoni's studio has produced hundreds of thousands of masks, including those worn in Stanley Kubrick's erotic thriller "Eyes Wide Shut", starring Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.
"From the simplest to the most extravagant, large or small, each mask is a unique piece, a unique work of art," Angoni told AFP.
Alongside classic masks of Harlequin and Pulcinella that hark back to the Venice of old, new pieces feature the faces of Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson along with characters from the Netflix hit "Money Heist".
The showroom alone attracts curious visitors in droves.
"I'm in this extremely beautiful place, full of masks," said Anna Lisa Manciani, a customer from Italy, as she shopped for a mask for herself and her husband.
"It's hard to choose."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
From remote tribal areas to flooded cities, Indonesians go to polls10 minutes ago
-
Indian police blockade capital from protesting farmers30 minutes ago
-
Education Minister meets with scholarship students in Canada30 minutes ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin global dialogue’s chairman discuss economic developments40 minutes ago
-
Dutch Prime Minister receives Saudi Minister of Energy40 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister meets with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for consular affairs40 minutes ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin Global Dialogue’s Chairman discuss economic developments60 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Alexander Stubb on winning Finland Presidential Election1 hour ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Alexander Stubb on Winning Finland Presidential Elec ..1 hour ago
-
Four people in Cambodia infected with HIV every day: AIDS authority1 hour ago
-
Australia's Victoria battered by mix of thunderstorms, bushfires1 hour ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" stays on top of China's box office chart1 hour ago