UrduPoint.com

Afghan Diplomat Says Resistance Against Taliban Organized In Panjshir, Kandahar, Baghlan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:19 PM

Afghan Diplomat Says Resistance Against Taliban Organized in Panjshir, Kandahar, Baghlan

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik that resistance forces against the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) exist not just in thePanjshir province, but also in Kandahar and in the Andarab region of the Baghlan province

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik that resistance forces against the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) exist not just in thePanjshir province, but also in Kandahar and in the Andarab region of the Baghlan province.

"Nobody has expected that Taliban will take over Kabul and the country so fast. The country had the well-prepared and equipped military with more than 50,000 personnel, and the agreement with the US which had to protect us but has not fulfilled (the agreement). (Former Afghan President Ashraf) Ghani who had a secret agreement with the Taliban has run away, he has betrayed the people which elected him president," the diplomat said.

The ambassador reminded that, apart from the Panjshir, 33 Afghan provinces have surrendered to the Taliban .

He noted that no one expected "such a development of events and was not ready for war, because for the last 20 years the Panjshir has been a tourist gorge, there was a place for rest."

"The resistance have not had a prepared army nor weapons to resist the Taliban, nevertheless the Panjshir is waging hostilities, it does not surrender. The people stood there for two days protesting and vouching 'Down with the Taliban!.' The protests are being held not only in the Panjshir, people stood up in Kandahar and Andarab. I am sure that very soon the whole country will stand up against the Taliban, and it will be not only political and military resistance, but the all-people resistance from all parts of the society," Agbar said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Army United Nations Baghlan Kandahar Tajikistan National University All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

6 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlan ..

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlantic Pioneer

21 minutes ago
 UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

36 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

36 minutes ago
 Syrian War Severely Damaged Country's Ecology - De ..

Syrian War Severely Damaged Country's Ecology - Deputy Minister of Environment

2 minutes ago
 Xi'an reports highest daily COVID-19 surge; 38-day ..

Xi'an reports highest daily COVID-19 surge; 38-day baby becomes youngest patient ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.