UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Foreign Ministry Says Looking Into Controversial Photo Of Australian Soldier

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Afghan Foreign Ministry Says Looking Into Controversial Photo of Australian Soldier

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Afghan Foreign Ministry said Monday in a statement it was aware of a controversial image of an Australian soldier posted by China, and launched an investigation into the situation.

On November 19, Australia released a report into the conduct of Australian special forces in Afghanistan that found that elite servicemen took part in the extrajudicial killing of 39 Afghan civilians while deployed in the country alongside the US-led coalition. Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson tweeted an image showing an Australian soldier cutting the throat of an Afghan child, saying that Beijing condemned such acts of violence. The post prompted backlash from Canberra. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that China should be "totally ashamed" and called on Beijing to apologize.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is aware of the publication of an image of an Australian soldier's behavior to an Afghan citizen, and has launched an investigation into the context of this image," the ministry said.

The ministry said it had already had constructive discussions with Australia on the behavior of its soldiers, and the two countries were working closely together on the issue.

"In addition, the People's Republic of China and Australia are friends of Afghanistan, and have played an active role in Afghanistan's reconstruction and peace building over the past 20 years," the Afghan ministry said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Australia China Canberra Beijing November Post From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

41 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

UN lauds UAE logistical support to airlift emergen ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.