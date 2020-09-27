Afghan Security Forces Kill 28 Insurgents in Clashes in Kandahar Province - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) As many as 28 insurgents have been killed after a security forces operation in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a spokesman for the province's police chief said on Sunday.

The operation was launched in the Maiwand district of the province and left 28 insurgents dead and 30 others injured, the spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, said.

Additionally, 50 mines placed by insurgents in the region were defused, the spokesman said.

At the same time, Taliban insurgents continue to step up their attacks on Afghan security forces in the northern districts of Kandahar, as well as the provinces of Uruzgan and Zabul.

A Taliban raid in Kandahar province on Friday left seven policemen dead.

An uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the start of peace talks between the government and the Taliban on September 12.

Nader Naderi, a member of the government's negotiating team, told Sputnik on Saturday that the insurgent group is attempting to put pressure on the authorities in Kabul by stepping up attacks.