Air Raid Alerts Announced Across Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Air raid sirens went off overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kirovohrad, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

The Kiev city administration also informed about air raid warnings in the region and the city late on Sunday night.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 18 that 30% of power plants in Ukraine had been destroyed, leading to massive power outages.

On Friday, Zelenskyy said that power supply restrictions had affected more than four million Ukrainians.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure have affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity and Ukraine has lost 90% of wind and up to 50% of solar energy in the course of the hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.