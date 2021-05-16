Air Raid Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Air raid sirens were heard in Israel's Tel Aviv late on Saturday night, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The sirens went off right after midnight and explosions were heard after that (the sound was likely that of the the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepting rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip).

According to the Sputnik correspondent, rockets started to be launched towards Israel from Gaza on the night from Saturday to Sunday, around midnight (21:00 GMT on Saturday).

On Saturday evening, the military wing of Palestine's Hamas, Qassam Brigades, announced that the movement was going to stop airstrikes against Israel's Tel Aviv for two hours starting from 10 p. m. local time on Saturday (19:00 GMT).