Air Raid Sirens Sounded In Israeli City Of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut - Israel Defense Forces

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Air raid sirens sounded on Thursday in the Israeli city of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Sirens have sounded in the city of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut and the nearby area," the IDF said in a statement.

Within the past hour, air raid sirens have also sounded in Tel Aviv, the central Israeli area of Gush Dan as well as in the city of Rishon LeZion, located south of Tel Aviv.

