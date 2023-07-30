Air Raid Warning Issued in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

On Saturday evening, air raid warnings were in effect in Ukraine's regions of Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Poltava, the ministry's online map showed.

Shortly after midnight, air raid sirens sounded in the Mykolaiv region, as well as Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region.

Ukrainian media reported that blasts were heard in Ukraine-controlled Kherson overnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.