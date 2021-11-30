Air strikes, artillery fire from Uganda on rebels in DR Congo

Air strikes and artillery fire from Uganda on Tuesday targeted positions of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in eastern DR Congo, a spokesman for the Congolese government said

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Air strikes and artillery fire from Uganda on Tuesday targeted positions of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in eastern DR Congo, a spokesman for the Congolese government said.

"As announced, targeted and concerted action with the Ugandan army started today with air strikes and artillery fire from Uganda against positions of the terrorist ADF in DRC," communications ministry spokesman Patrick Muyaya wrote on Twitter.