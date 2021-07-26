UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Jazeera Office In Tunis Raided, Closed By Security Forces - Staff

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Al Jazeera Office in Tunis Raided, Closed by Security Forces - Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Tunisian security forces have stormed and shut down Al Jazeera's office in Tunis, the Qatari news agency said on Monday, linking the raid to the new wave of political and social instability in the North African country.

Mass anti-government protests took place in Tunis on Sunday. By the end of the day, Tunisian President Kais Saied suspended parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, a move his opponents called a coup.

"Security forces dressed in civilian clothes stormed the offices of Al Jazeera in Tunis. They asked all journalists to turn off their phones and then removed the staff from the building," Al Jazeera's bureau chief Lutfi Hajji said.

Some 20 Tunisian officers were involved in the raid, he said. They prevented the staff from taking personal belongings and confiscated the keys to the building, according to the report.

The Tunisian officers had no warrant and said they acted as instructed by the interior ministry, Al Jazeera said, describing the event as "not fair" and vowing to seek judicial intervention.

Violent protests reportedly continue in front of the Tunisian parliament building. People took to the streets to demand the resignation of the government over its poor handling of COVID-19, which aggravated a years-long economic crisis in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Poor Parliament Tunis Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Visit Abu Dhabi launches first official tourism Pu ..

12 minutes ago

RTA, MND sign MoU to develop new innovative urban ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

42 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

54 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

1 hour ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.