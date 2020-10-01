UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Offers His Condolences On The Death Of Sheikh Sabah And Congratulates Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad On His Enthronement As Kuwait’s New Emir

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:03 PM

Al-Othaimeen offers his condolences on the death of Sheikh Sabah and congratulates Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad on his enthronement as Kuwait’s new Emir

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his condolences at the Kuwaiti Embassy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st October, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his condolences at the Kuwaiti Embassy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.


The Secretary-General expressed profound sadness at the passing away of Sheikh Sabah, whose death is a great loss to the Islamic Ummah, stating that the world lost a figure that served as a voice of wisdom and moderation and a person who paid great services to humanity, praying Allah the Almighty to receive the deceased in His wide mercy and admit him to His paradise.
On the other hand, the Secretary-General congratulated His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on his enthronement as the new Emir of the State of Kuwait, wishing Kuwait and its people progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

World Kuwait Riyadh Progress Saudi Arabia Sad OIC

Recent Stories

Debutant Abdullah Shafiq’s stunning century spea ..

9 minutes ago

Trump backpedals over racist group row, Biden blas ..

8 minutes ago

Lt Gen (retired)  Muzaffar Usmani’s body recove ..

19 minutes ago

Girl waiting for bus in Lahore allegedly kidnapped ..

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 71st ..

49 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigeria on Independence D ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.