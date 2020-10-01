Al-Othaimeen offers his condolences on the death of Sheikh Sabah and congratulates Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad on his enthronement as Kuwait’s new Emir

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his condolences at the Kuwaiti Embassy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

The Secretary-General expressed profound sadness at the passing away of Sheikh Sabah, whose death is a great loss to the Islamic Ummah, stating that the world lost a figure that served as a voice of wisdom and moderation and a person who paid great services to humanity, praying Allah the Almighty to receive the deceased in His wide mercy and admit him to His paradise.

On the other hand, the Secretary-General congratulated His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on his enthronement as the new Emir of the State of Kuwait, wishing Kuwait and its people progress and prosperity.