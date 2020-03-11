Albania Registers First COVID-19 Death - Reports

Albania has registered the first death caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, national media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Albania has registered the first death caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, national media reported on Wednesday.

The victim is a woman in her seventies who traveled to Italy's northern city of Bologna, according to Albanian Daily news. Three days upon her arrival from Italy, she went to a hospital in the city of Durres, where she received treatment for pneumonia. After her condition deteriorated a week later, the woman was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The government, meanwhile, announced that police would set up roadblocks across Tirana to enforce quarantine measures against those arriving from virus-hit Italy and Greece, the newspaper reported, citing Prime Minister Edi Rama.

According to Rama, police will check all vehicles to ensure that everyone who arrives from Italy or Greece complies with the 14-day quarantine.

To date, Albania has 12 confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy, in turn, has the largest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China, with over 10,100 infected people and 631 fatalities. Greece has 90 cases.