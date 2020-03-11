UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albania Registers First COVID-19 Death - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

Albania Registers First COVID-19 Death - Reports

Albania has registered the first death caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, national media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Albania has registered the first death caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, national media reported on Wednesday.

The victim is a woman in her seventies who traveled to Italy's northern city of Bologna, according to Albanian Daily news. Three days upon her arrival from Italy, she went to a hospital in the city of Durres, where she received treatment for pneumonia. After her condition deteriorated a week later, the woman was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The government, meanwhile, announced that police would set up roadblocks across Tirana to enforce quarantine measures against those arriving from virus-hit Italy and Greece, the newspaper reported, citing Prime Minister Edi Rama.

According to Rama, police will check all vehicles to ensure that everyone who arrives from Italy or Greece complies with the 14-day quarantine.

To date, Albania has 12 confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy, in turn, has the largest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China, with over 10,100 infected people and 631 fatalities. Greece has 90 cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police China Vehicles Durres Tirana Bologna Albania Italy Greece Albanian Women Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios Internation ..

21 minutes ago

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

1 hour ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

1 hour ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

1 hour ago

New Coronavirus Likely 10 Times More Lethal Than S ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.