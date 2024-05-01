President ECI Stresses Proactive Role Of Pakistan In Promoting ECO Tourism
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 10:01 PM
SHAHRISABZ (Uzbekistan) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st May, 2024) President of ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) Dr Saad S. Khan has said that Pakistan should come forward to play a proactive role in Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) with an aim to promote tourism industry.
At the special ceremony held to mark the Shahrisabz, Uzbekistan as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2024 by UNESCO, ECI President visited the stalls of all ECO countries as the special guest of the host government.
Talking to APP, he spoke high of the cultural diversity of the ECO region, especially of Pakistan, under the initiative of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation(PTDC).
He acknowledged the request by the Government of Pakistan to declare the city of Lahore as the ECO Tourism Capital for the year 2026 and said that member states of the ECO would shortly take a decision in this regard.
The celebrations at Shahresabz did raise the bar for any other ECO nation for the quality and diversity of festivities that the Uzbekistan government had arranged for this event , he added.
He was optimistic that Pakistan would play a proactive role in the ECO, being one of three founding nations of the institution.
The ECI President said that of the nearly 550 million population of the ten member states of the ECO, almost 250 million which was a little less than half, live in Pakistan.Thus, as the largest ECO state population-wise Pakistan has an onus to play a lead role.
Saad Khan hoped that in case title of ECO tourism capital was awarded for Lahore in the next two or three years, Pakistan would eventually make a huge impression by showcasing its rich culture and diversity to mark that event.
ECI President, however opined that big cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar etc were known in the world, hence designating a smaller city as the tourism capital might help in introducing a less known Pakistani city on the tourist destination map of the world and the region.
\395
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Wall Street mixed, dollar steady ahead of Fed update on rate outlook5 minutes ago
-
Floods strand dozens of tourists in Kenya's Maasai Mara5 minutes ago
-
Judd Trump crashes out of World Snooker Championship5 minutes ago
-
N.Ireland 'Troubles' families vow to press on, despite new UK law6 minutes ago
-
UK drugmaker GSK posts mixed first-quarter earnings4 hours ago
-
Three injured in apparent stabbing at UK school: police5 hours ago
-
Istanbul police clash with May Day protesters5 hours ago
-
Red Bull confirm design chief Newey to leave F1 team in 20255 hours ago
-
Raid at Mexican embassy 'exceptional', top UN court told5 hours ago
-
Raid at Mexican embassy 'exceptional', top UN court told6 hours ago
-
US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 776 hours ago
-
Georgia condemned after police crackdown on protesters6 hours ago