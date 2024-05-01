Open Menu

Judd Trump Crashes Out Of World Snooker Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 10:01 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Former champion Judd Trump suffered a shock 13-9 defeat to qualifier Jak Jones in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield on Wednesday.

Jones, the world number 44, capitalised on an error-strewn display at the Crucible by the 2019 champion to turn an 8-8 overnight tie into victory and reach the last four for the first time.

World number two Trump looked off the pace throughout the concluding session and a poor missed pink in the 20th frame cued up Jones for a break of 61 that put clear air between the pair at 11-9.

He sealed victory against his 34-year-old English opponent with a superb run of 106.

Trump offered no excuses after being lured into a war of attrition by his opponent, who is ranked second slowest of those who booked a place in this year's tournament proper.

"I felt like I had a lot of chances and I didn't take them," he said. "I had more than enough chances today to win, so I only have myself to blame.

"A lot of the frames were quite slow and I got bogged down. His pace definitely affected me, but that's not his fault. I just needed to get in and clear up every time, and I didn't do that."

Jones will play seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan or 2015 winner Stuart Bingham in the semi-finals.

The Welshman, who reached the Crucible quarter-final on his debut last year, felt Trump was not at his best.

"He wasn't the fast-flowing aggressive player that he usually is," he said. "I noticed it from the beginning and it kind of surprised me, and I took advantage."

More Stories From World