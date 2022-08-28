UrduPoint.com

Albanian Prime Minister Says Espionage Accusations Against Russians 'Laughable'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Albanian Prime Minister Says Espionage Accusations Against Russians 'Laughable'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama has commented on the incident involving two Russian citizens and one Ukrainian who were detained after entering the territory of an arms factory in the Albanian city of Gramsh, saying that the espionage charges the trio now face are "laughable."

"The fog that rose over the so-called especially important sites was an occasion for tears and laughter. These are not even factories that produce weapons. They are declassified as sites of special significance. Their electricity was cut off... because they cannot afford to pay their electricity bills. They have several guards to protect them from encroachment. To say that espionage was carried out by fabricating the remnants of communism is very ridiculous. What should concern us is what were the real intentions of these people in our country. A spy mission with a sports car that looks like it's yelling 'catch me' is laughable," Rama said on Saturday, as quoted by Albanian Daily news.

On August 20, Albanian media reported that two Russian citizens, 33-year-old Svetlana Timofeyeva and 23-year-old Mikhail Zorin, as well as Ukrainian citizen Fyodor Alpatov, were detained in Albania for allegedly breaching a weapons factory in Gramsh.

They are facing espionage charges for entering the territory of the arms plant. The trio have denied the accusations. They say they blog about abandoned Soviet military sites. The military plant in Gramsh remains guarded despite being derelict.

The Albanian police said its anti-terrorism unit is handling the case. It has been passed to the Elbasan judicial district prosecutor's office for further processing. Each charge the two Russians and the Ukrainian face carries a jail term of up to 10 years under the Albanian criminal law.

The Russian Embassy in Albania told Sputnik that it had not received any information from the Albanian authorities regarding the alleged detention of Russian citizens in Gramsh, and had only seen information about the alleged incident in Albanian media.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Sports Electricity Russia Jail Car Gramsh Elbasan Albania Albanian August Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

4 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

4 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

4 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

4 hours ago
 Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.