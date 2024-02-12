Open Menu

'All For One': Ukraine Allies France, Poland To Tighten Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday discussed ramping up security cooperation in Europe, as fears grow that Donald Trump's possible return to the White House might threaten Western solidarity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Former EU chief Tusk referenced Alexandre Dumas' classic book, "The Three Musketeers," as he said Poland was ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with France and stressed that the philosophy at the heart of relations between the European Union and NATO was based on the principle of "one for all, all for one."

"Together with France we are ready to fight for this security" of "all of Europe," he said.

Tusk's comments were a thinly-veiled jab at Trump, who sent a chill through the United States' European allies at the weekend when he said he would "encourage" Russia to attack any NATO country that does not meet financial obligations.

Tusk also said he was keen to revive the so-called "Weimar Triangle" format that was initially created in 1991 to enable concerted European action and also includes Germany.

Tusk returned to the post of Poland's prime minister in December, marking a break from years of right-wing rule and vowing to restore strong EU ties.

He was expected to hold talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later in the day.

France, Germany and Poland are seeking to strengthen cooperation as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine enters a third year and Russian President Vladimir Putin grows more confident.

