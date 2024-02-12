'All For One': Ukraine Allies France, Poland To Tighten Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday discussed ramping up security cooperation in Europe, as fears grow that Donald Trump's possible return to the White House might threaten Western solidarity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Former EU chief Tusk referenced Alexandre Dumas' classic book, "The Three Musketeers," as he said Poland was ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with France and stressed that the philosophy at the heart of relations between the European Union and NATO was based on the principle of "one for all, all for one."
"Together with France we are ready to fight for this security" of "all of Europe," he said.
Tusk's comments were a thinly-veiled jab at Trump, who sent a chill through the United States' European allies at the weekend when he said he would "encourage" Russia to attack any NATO country that does not meet financial obligations.
Tusk also said he was keen to revive the so-called "Weimar Triangle" format that was initially created in 1991 to enable concerted European action and also includes Germany.
Tusk returned to the post of Poland's prime minister in December, marking a break from years of right-wing rule and vowing to restore strong EU ties.
He was expected to hold talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later in the day.
France, Germany and Poland are seeking to strengthen cooperation as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine enters a third year and Russian President Vladimir Putin grows more confident.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From World
-
Major fire at Sweden's biggest amusement park7 minutes ago
-
France's Dunkirk relishes annual 'big mess' of carnival7 minutes ago
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash17 minutes ago
-
US cautious ahead of inflation data, European stocks advance2 hours ago
-
European stocks mostly rise as earnings give way to data2 hours ago
-
'Tears, hugs' as two Gaza hostages rescued2 hours ago
-
Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan3 hours ago
-
Deja vu or real fear? NATO grapples with Trump threats3 hours ago
-
Biscuits and hugs: Argentina's Milei mends fences with Pope3 hours ago
-
European stocks mostly rise as earnings give way to data4 hours ago
-
France plans to revoke birthplace citizenship in Mayotte4 hours ago
-
Safety worries for Paris balconies ahead of Olympics4 hours ago