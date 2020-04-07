'All Rise' episode to be shot remotely to reflect virus realities

UrduPoint.com
Tue 07th April 2020

An episode of the CBS courtroom drama "All Rise" will be filmed remotely to reflect real-life restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, with each actor performing from home

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :An episode of the CBS courtroom drama "All Rise" will be filmed remotely to reflect real-life restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, with each actor performing from home.

In a first for a US television series, the virtual production will use apps such as Zoom, FaceTime and WebEx, CBS said Monday.

Once the sequences for each actor have been shot, the production team will use special effects to change the background.

A cinematographer working alone from a vehicle, will get external footage in Los Angeles -- where the show is based -- including shots of empty streets and desolate neighborhoods.

The episode will reflect the "COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, and its impact on the criminal justice system," CBS said.

The episode will be produced in accordance with the confinement guidelines currently in force in many places around the world, CBS said.

Characters will be shown managing their personal and professional lives under the tough restrictions designed to contain the virus.

"It's a unique chance for our All Rise family to band together -- in our different homes, even cities -- to tell a story about resilience, justice, and the power of community," said Greg Spottiswood, the show's executive producer.

The episode is due to air on May 4.

