Almost 20 Taliban Militants Killed Across Afghanistan, Including High-Ranking Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Almost 20 Taliban insurgents have been killed across Afghanistan, including Mullah Amanullah, the movement's deputy head of the military commission for the Helmand province, the authorities said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Almost 20 Taliban insurgents have been killed across Afghanistan, including Mullah Amanullah, the movement's deputy head of the military commission for the Helmand province, the authorities said on Saturday.

"Mullah Amanullah, deputy of the Taliban's military commission for Helmand Prov.

was killed with 8 of his fighters, yesterday in an airstrike. #AAF [Afghan Air Force] targeted them in [the Ghazni province's] Nawa district. A large amount of their weapons and ammunitions were also destroyed," the country's Defense Ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, the northern Faryab province's police said that 10 Taliban militants were killed and five others injured in the province's Qaisar district.

The Taliban have not yet commented on these incidents.

